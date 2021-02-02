Philomath teen aiming high

Flying airplanes is in Kyle Hester’s blood.
His father, Kevin, is a commercial Boeing 747 pilot, who hauls freight and his mother, Claudia, is a hobby pilot.
The younger Hester has jumped into aviation with both feet, recently earning his flight instructor certification. He and his father, Kevin, plan to open a pilot training school — Pegasus Aviation Service — at the Corvallis Airport on March 1.
“My dad got me interested in becoming a pilot,” Hester said. “I’ve always been around airplanes and just fell in love with flying.”
Hester said he “likes the view” from the cockpit of an airplane.
“I really like to stay in the valley,” Hester said. “There are lots of nice, flat farm fields in case I have to take the plane down. I also enjoy flying over to the Bend area or the coast occasionally.”
Hester earned his pilot’s license 2½ years ago — 17 is the minimum age — and has gone on to earn certifications for instrument rated flying, commercial aviation and now flight instruction.
“I don’t know for sure, but I would guess there aren’t a lot of flight instructors my age in the country,” Hester said.
The Hesters have rented classroom space at the Corvallis Airport.
“We have a small flight simulator which will help students keep costs down,” Hester said. “Major airlines use simulators all of the time.”
The family will have two Cessna 172 airplanes and a twin Cessna 310 available for trainees.
“It will cost about $11,000 to prepare for a license,” Hester said. “It requires a minimum of 40 hours of flight time, but really, it should be in the 60-hour range. If someone were committed, they could work at it every day and get their license in a week, but most people will go up two or three times a week and it will take a couple months or so.”
Hester said he has always wanted to teach other people to fly.
“I admire my instructors so much,” he said. “It’s important to know when to teach and when to turn the plane over to the student and let them do it themselves.”
Hester also believes virtually all plane crashes can be avoided with proper preparation and paying attention to signs leading up to the crash.
“It’s about making the right decisions and knowing your aircraft’s limits,” Hester said.
Hester said there are many people in the mid-valley who would like to learn how to fly an airplane.
“They just don’t know how to get started,” Hester said. “We have fences and barbed wire around the airport and it can be intimidating.”
Hester said he is fortunate to have been taught to fly by his father and “some other very experienced people. The old stick and rudder guys. I’ve been surrounded by excellent pilots.”
The learn more about Pegasus Aviation Services, call 1-800-710-9144; 541-368-8691 or email: info@pegasusaviation.net.
