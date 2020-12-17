Pfizer vaccine for medical workers arrives in mid-valley

Frontline medical staff within Samaritan Health Services could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Friday, Dr. Adam Brady said during a Thursday afternoon webinar.
Brady, who chairs Samaritan’s COVID-19 task force, said the first shipment of about 2,000 doses produced by Pfizer arrived Thursday with several thousand more doses scheduled to arrive in coming weeks.
“This is an exciting time for us at Samaritan, our region and the medical community as a whole,” Brady said. “It’s been a rough year and a difficult time for everyone. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We have to keep sticking it out. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can get on the other side of this and get our lives back to normal.”
Brady said Oregon is expected to receive 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and 25,000 doses next week followed by another 48,000 doses. The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at ultracold temperatures, and Samaritan has a freezer unit that will hold up to 200,000 doses.
More than 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine — pending FDA approval — will follow.
The first doses will go to frontline medical workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Brady said that phase should extend through January. By February, vaccinations for other essential workers will kick in, followed by shots for the general public.
Brady said it could be spring before widespread public vaccinations occur.
While it can often take from five to 15 years to create a vaccine, get FDA approval and get the vaccine to the public, Brady said, prior testing of similar vaccines over the last seven years and a huge influx of money helped push development of the COVID-19 vaccines to less than one year.
That does not mean that shortcuts were taken or that there is a greater risk to the public, Brady emphasized.
He said trials were conducted using tens of thousands of subjects ranging in age from 16 to more than 65 and both vaccines appear to have a 94% to 95% percent efficacy rate.
In addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, several other vaccines are being developed and are in various stages of testing, Brady said.
Brady said there have been some allergic reactions associated with the vaccines, which is common with vaccines in general. Most negative reactions are similar to those from other vaccines, such as soreness near the injection site, redness, swelling, muscle fatigue, headaches, chills and fever.
“It appears to be similar to reactions to the shingles vaccine,” Brady said.
Tests show that fewer than 4% of those with reactions said they were severe enough to interfere with their daily lifestyles.
Brady addressed a number of misconceptions about the new vaccines.
He noted that they will work by attaching to human cells but will not alter a person’s DNA, nor will they cause COVID-19.
He said there are no “tracking devices” in the vaccines, and fetal tissue was not used in their development.
Local availability will depend on how many doses are received and when, Brady added.
“We’re learning about this every day,” he said.
Responding to questions from the public, Brady noted:
• The trials included not only healthy subjects, but also people with medical issues such as cancer, and results showed the vaccines to be safe for those people as well.
• There were four cases of people coming down with Bell’s palsy.
• The duration of immunity after vaccination isn’t known yet.
• Even after being vaccinated, people should practice social distancing and wear a mask until herd immunity is accomplished. That could mean vaccinating 70% of the mid-valley's population. That’s because while the vaccine should keep people from getting COVID-19, it isn’t yet known if it will stop the transmission of the virus.
• Both vaccines require two doses, one injection followed by another one at least 21 days later. The second shot can come four or five weeks later and still be effective. Both are of equal strength.
• The ultracold Pfizer vaccine — it must be stored at negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit — needs to reach room temperature before injection. It can be stored in a regular freezer for five days, but must be used within six hours after being thawed out. The Moderna vaccine needs to be kept at negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
• It is possible, once more doses of the vaccines are available, that there will be vaccination clinics in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, possibly drive-through opportunities as well. The regional task force will provide vaccines to the homeless as well.
• There does not appear to be a risk to pregnant women or their unborn babies, but they should consult their physician.
• Information about vaccine ingredients will be available, and anyone who is allergic to any ingredient should consult their physician before getting vaccinated.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
