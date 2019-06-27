Montana, a 7-year-old formerly wild mustang, is “sassy.”
Belle, a 17-year-old paint, has “attitude."
And Gus, a 3-year-old mustang, is “laid-back.”
All three horses and their riders competed in the show ring Wednesday morning during the Linn County 4-H Horse Fair, which runs through Friday at the Linn County Expo Center.
Klaire Maple, 12, a member of the 24 Karrots 4-H club, said Montana is “sassy like me.” Montana was halter-broken when her aunt, Delaney West, got her and finished her training. Maple said she works with the chestnut mare at least three times a week at a Lacomb-area farm.
“I used to really like dolphins,” Maple said. “But now, I love horses.”
The duo was preparing for showmanship contests, with Maple brushing out Montana's extra-long, "beautiful" tail. However, Maple said, the horse is good at western and trail-riding too.
“She’s a ball of energy at times,” she said of Montana. “She likes to really take off.”
Maple is entering the seventh grade at Lacomb School in fall. She enjoys being in 4-H and especially the fair because she gets to make new friends.
“Montana has already made a friend at the fair,” she said. “She likes to hang out with Izzy, another horse from Lebanon.”
Sweet Home's Caleb Gutierrez, 17, leases Belle, a 17-year-old paint that stands more than 16 hands tall.
The Barrels and Buckles 4-H Club member, who will be a senior at Sweet Home High School in the fall, has been active in 4-H horse programs for seven years. He also competes in the Oregon High School equestrian program.
“She can do everything,” Gutierrez said of Belle. “I like showmanship and western riding the best.”
She definitely has an attitude at times, he added, so he “doesn’t pick on her, and I let her do her own thing.”
Gutierrez hopes to work with horses after high school, perhaps in an equestrian therapeutic program.
Albany's Chelsea Holcomb, 15, is having a good summer. The Creekside Wranglers 4-H club member recently won the Teen Wild Mustang Challenge in Eastern Oregon — she tamed her wild mustang, Gus, in 60 days — and had already earned a berth at the state fair with her yearling, She Phinx She’s Pretty.
On Wednesday, Holcomb was prepping Gus for the show ring. He's named after the mouse from "Cinderella."
Although wild mustang trainers usually sell their animals after the contest, Chelsea was allowed to keep Gus and plans to make him a part of her family for a long time.
“He’s so gentle and laid-back,” she said. “He was one of the smaller mustangs when we got him, but not now, and he’s still growing.”
