About 5:15 a.m. Monday, a female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a log truck in the 4100 block of Highway 20.
Both the Albany Police Department and Albany Fire Department responded to the scene.
The identity of the woman is unknown. She had no identification on her, according to police officials.
The preliminary investigation indicates the woman was crossing Santiam Highway and was not in an intersection with a crosswalk. She was struck by a log truck headed east. The truck was driven by 49-year old Joe Clascock of Salem.
Santiam Highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes and then partially opened to two lanes.
The Linn County Multi-Agency Investigation Team composed of officers from the Albany and Lebanon Police Departments, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police, conducted the on-scene investigation.
The investigation is continuing and there is no indication that speed or intoxicants are contributing factors to the crash.
