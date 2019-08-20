Balloons aren’t the only thing landing in town for the 20th annual Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend. Changes to parking are also in store, with the city warning that Friday and Saturday night events may see attendees waiting an hour or more to make it out of the park.
The festival is scheduled for Friday through Sunday. In a statement concerning the parking changes, the city said they were made in an attempt to improve traffic flow for visitors, vendors and hot-air balloonists.
People planning to attend the Friday morning balloon launch should plan to park at the Linn County Expo Center north of Timber-Linn Memorial Park. Parking near the launch site will be reserved for vendors, balloonists and their crews. Visitor parking will also be available in the gravel lot off Price Road, but cars must be cleared from that lot by 8 a.m.
Parking on the balloon launch field and the Expo Center will open at 11 a.m. on Friday and cost $10 per day.
Attendees for Friday's Night Glow or Saturday's Rick Springfield concert, the city said, should expect to spend an hour or more leaving the park after those events as an estimated 25,000 people attempt to do the same. South and westbound traffic will be directed to Price Road and Highway 20. North and eastbound traffic will be directed to Timber Street.
For more information, call 541-917-7777.
Nothing illuminates a dark summer evening quite like the Northwest Art & Air Festival's Night Glow, as seen above, although this year's event was slightly windy. At right, Bill Woodhead, of Harrison, Idaho, fills up his balloon, "His Sky." Festival fun continues today with an early morning balloon liftoff at 6:45 a.m., with musical performances and other activities, including the Young Eagles flights from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (register at 9 a.m. at the airport), throughout the day. The night ends with a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls ("Iris," "Slide") on the main stage at 8 p.m. Parking is $5. For more information on the festival, visit http://nwartandair.org/. For more photos from the Night Glow and other events, visit www.democratherald.com.
The Northwest Art & Air Festival held their annual Night Glow event on Friday, August 24 at Timber Linn Memorial Park.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Volunteers assist with inflating Bill Woodhead's balloon "His Sky" during Friday's Night Glow at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Bill Woodhead, of Harrison, Idaho, fills up his balloon, 'His Sky' during Night Glow on Friday, August 24, at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Balloons fill the field at Timber Linn Park during Night Glow on Friday, August 24, at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Night Glow on Friday, August 24, at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Night Glow on Friday, August 24, at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Night Glow on Friday, August 24, at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Amanda Loman, Democrat-Herald
Night Glow on Friday, August 24, at the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
