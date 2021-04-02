OSU's Jane Lubchenco joins Biden administration in climate post

Many people are working remotely in the mid-valley, including someone in Corvallis who is helping President Joe Biden make decisions on climate and the environment as a member of his administration.

Jane Lubchenco, a distinguished professor at Oregon State University with a long list of professional accomplishments, added another big item when she became the first deputy director for climate and environment in U.S. history on March 19.

“I am thrilled and excited to have the opportunity to work for a president who values science and is focused squarely on tackling COVID and climate change, accelerating economic recovery and paying special attention to environmental justice,” Lubchenco said.

While Lubchenco, who served as undersecretary of commerce and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the Obama administration, said she was excited about the appointment, she knows she’s getting started during a busy time.

“There are so many crises that are affecting working families, and there are multiple opportunities to solve more than one crisis at once,” Lubchenco said.

When asked about pressing issues and goals, she cited some examples that hit close to Corvallis.