Oregon's COVID-19 death toll at 99

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 92 to 99, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.
Two new cases were confirmed in Linn County among 32 new cases statewide, which brings the total number of cases in Oregon to 2,385.
Linn County has had 1,655 negative tests and Benton County has had 848 negative tests.
Other counties with new confirmed cases are: Clackamas, Harney, Klamath, Coos, Morrow, Umatilla, Wasco and Yamhill, one each; Marion, nine; and Multnomah, 13.
Statewide, 116 patients with confirmed COVID-19 tests are hospitalized, 37 are in Intensive Care Units and 21 are on ventilators.
All of the newly deceased had underlying medical conditions.
Deaths include:
— A 93-year-old female in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 27 in her residence.
— A 73-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 26 at Salem hospital.
— A 92-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 25 at Salem hospital.
— A 93-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.
— A 69-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 23 at Adventist Medical Center.
— A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.
— A 91-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 26 at Providence Newberg Medical Center.
According to the COVID-19 weekly report of congregate living facilities issued by the Oregon Health Authority, two new cases were confirmed at Lebanon's Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, bringing the total number of cases there since March 11 to 38, with seven deaths.
There have been 12 total cases at the Corvallis Manor, with three deaths.
Also Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles reported its offices remain closed to the general public, except six that are open by appointment only for limited commercial driver licensing services — new CDL and commercial learner permit issuance, knowledge testing, and replacement of lost or stolen CDLs.
Those offices are in Baker City, Bend, Hermiston, Medford, North Salem and Southeast Portland.
DMV is open for other services by mail or online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.
Services include:
— Renew registration for passenger and some other types of vehicles
— Change your address on file with DMV (required within 30 days of moving)
— Order a trip permit for your vehicle
— Report the sale of your vehicle
Oregon State Police, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association have agreed to support a grace period for enforcing expired credentials.
They include the following that could expire during the COVID-19 emergency:
— Driver licenses and identification cards
— Passenger vehicle registrations
— Commercial vehicle registrations
— Trip permits and temporary registrations
— Disabled parking permits
