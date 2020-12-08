Oregon's 36 COVID-19 deaths is new daily mark

COVID-19 has claimed another 36 Oregonians, the highest daily number since statistics began being kept in February, Oregon Health Authority officials said on Tuesday, although none of the fatalities were in the mid-valley.
There have been 1,045 deaths statewide.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority.
There were 1,341 newly confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 87,082.
There were 21 new cases in Benton County, bringing the total to 918 with eight deaths, and 48 cases in Linn County, raising its total to 1,812 cases and 26 deaths.
Other cases by county were: Baker, 5; Clackamas, 114; Clatsop, 12; Columbia, 10; Coos, 8; Crook, 11; Curry, 6; Deschutes, 34; Douglas, 27; Gilliam, 1; Grant, 7; Harney, 1; Hood River, 8; Jackson, 106; Jefferson, 28; Josephine, 25; Klamath, 40; Lake, 7; Lane, 109; Lincoln, 10; Malheur, 10; Marion, 116; Morrow, 5; Multnomah, 286; Polk, 16; Tillamook, 8; Umatilla, 40; Union, 9; Wasco, 13; Washington, 173; Wheeler, 3; Yamhill, 24.
The fatalities reported on Tuesday included 20 men and 16 women ranging in age from 54 to 96 years old.
Twelve of the dead were Multnomah County residents, six were from Marion County, four from Lane, three from Jackson, three from Washington, two from Klamath and one each from Clackamas, Columbia, Douglas, Josephine, Umatilla and Yamhill.
Virtually all of those who died had underlying medical conditions.
Specifically, the deaths reported Tuesday were: an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 64-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center; an 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence; a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Medford Medical Center; a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 5 at Three Rivers Medical Center; a 73-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center; a 72-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence;
A 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 6 at Ashland Community Hospital; an 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center; a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence; a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence; an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence; an 82-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence; a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence; an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence; an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 6 at Salem Hospital;
A 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence; a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence; a 97-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence; an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center; an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence; an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence; a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26 at her residence; an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence; a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 23 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center; an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center;
A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 25 at Kaiser Westside Vincent Medical Center; a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 22 at Adventist Medical Center; a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 6 at Legacy Emanuel Vincent Medical Center; an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 6; an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence; a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Medical Center Providence-Walla Walla;
A 54-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center; an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 73-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center; a 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20 at Willamette Valley Medical Center.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 553, some 12 fewer than on Monday. There were 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, seven more than Monday.
Nationwide, there have been 14,975,348 cases and 284,116 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been almost 68 million cases and 1.55 million deaths.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!