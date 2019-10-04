Face-painting, picking out pumpkins and petting small animals sounds like a fall day on the farm, but it's happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St. NE, Salem.
The event promotes agriculture in Oregon. Yamhill County band Sawtooth and Sons will perform at 10 a.m. in the Capitol’s Rotunda. Numerous agricultural activities will be available inside the Capitol, including making a “dirt baby” (soil and grass seed packed in a nylon stocking) identifying insects, and sampling apples from a local farm.
The Bounty event also offers the last chance this year to visit the observation platform on top of the Capitol. Tower tours will be offered at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., weather permitting. Tower tours are limited to the first 45 people for each time slot.
