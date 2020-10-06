Oregon adds 9 COVID-19 deaths

Oregon has witnessed nine more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 581, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
There also were 301 newly confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 35,340.
There were no deaths in Linn or Benton counties, but Linn County had seven new cases for a total 580 and 13 deaths and Benton County added nine new cases for a total 359 and six deaths.
Also reporting new cases were: Baker, 1; Clackamas, 28; Clatsop, 3; Columbia, 3; Coos, 7; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 12; Douglas, 3; Hood River, 1; Jackson, 8; Jefferson, 2; Josephine, 1; Klamath, 1; Lane, 52; Lincoln, 3; Malheur, 9; Marion, 34; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 51; Polk, 11; Umatilla, 9; Union, 1; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 1; Washington, 30, and Yamhill, 11.
Nearly all of the people who died had underlying medical conditions.
They were: an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence; an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 3 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 5 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho — he did not have underlying conditions; a 61-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 72-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 4; a 93-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 in her residence — presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed; and a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Sept. 2 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown reported that Oregon will begin receiving 60,000 to 80,000 rapid coronavirus tests each week, nearly doubling the state’s current testing capacity.
The tests can provide results in about 15 minutes.
Although the tests will be used by school districts across Oregon, Brown said that will not mean school districts will automatically open for in-person classes.
The tests will be used by districts across the state, however, they will not allow schools to open for in-person education.
The governor said in the coming weeks, Oregon will be reevaluating the state and county benchmarks required to allow students to return to the classroom.
“While the testing component is really important as a piece of the puzzle, we absolutely cannot test our way out of this pandemic,” Brown said. “The increased testing capacity is certainly not a hall pass to flaunt safety protocol.”
Communities affected by wildfires will get the kits first.
Also, communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19, especially migrant and seasonal ag workers and people who live in congregate care facilities.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!