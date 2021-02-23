Oregon adds 528 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 528 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,162.
None of the deaths were in Linn or Benton counties.
There have been 153,645 total cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
Benton County added 17 new cases and Linn County added eight.
Other cases by county were: Baker, 5; Clackamas, 47; Clatsop, 4; Columbia, 12; Coos, 11; Crook, 6; Curry, 3; Deschutes, 34; Douglas, 29; Grant, 1; Harney, 4; Hood River, 2; Jackson, 46; Jefferson, 9; Josephine, 17; Klamath, 11; Lane, 40; Lincoln, 3; Malheur, 5; Marion, 37; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 55; Polk, 12; Tillamook, 2; Umatilla, 20; Union, 5; Washington, 64; and Yamhill, 15.
Underlying medical conditions were factors in virtually all of the deaths reported Tuesday. The fatalities were a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 74-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center; a 47-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis; a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center; a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence; an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 63-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported that 14,917 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 9,235 doses were administered on Feb. 22 and 5,682 were administered on previous days.
Oregon has administered 836,075 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,092,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 165, which is two fewer than on Monday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three less than Monday.