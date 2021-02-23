Oregon adds 528 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Underlying medical conditions were factors in virtually all of the deaths reported Tuesday. The fatalities were a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 74-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center; a 47-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis; a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center; a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence; an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 63-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence.