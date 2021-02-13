Oregon adds 517 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, including 31 in Benton County and 13 in Linn County.

There also were 38 new deaths, bringing the state total to 2,094, but their locations were not released as of Friday afternoon.

There have been 149,576 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began. There have been 2,151 total cases and 14 deaths in Benton County and 3,478 total cases and 53 deaths in Linn County.

Other new cases by county are: Clackamas, 43; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 3; Coos, 8; Crook, 5; Curry, 5; Deschutes, 32; Douglas, 18; Harney, 3; Hood River, 2; Jackson, 35; Jefferson, 11; Josephine, 16; Klamath, 10; Lake, 7; Lane, 48; Lincoln, 4; Marion, 59; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 57; Polk, 13; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 19; Union, 3; Wallowa, 2; Wasco, 1; Washington, 50; and Yamhill, 13.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon on Friday was 202, which is seven fewer than the day before. There were 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.