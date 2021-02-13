Oregon adds 517 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, including 31 in Benton County and 13 in Linn County.
There also were 38 new deaths, bringing the state total to 2,094, but their locations were not released as of Friday afternoon.
There have been 149,576 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began. There have been 2,151 total cases and 14 deaths in Benton County and 3,478 total cases and 53 deaths in Linn County.
Other new cases by county are: Clackamas, 43; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 3; Coos, 8; Crook, 5; Curry, 5; Deschutes, 32; Douglas, 18; Harney, 3; Hood River, 2; Jackson, 35; Jefferson, 11; Josephine, 16; Klamath, 10; Lake, 7; Lane, 48; Lincoln, 4; Marion, 59; Morrow, 4; Multnomah, 57; Polk, 13; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 19; Union, 3; Wallowa, 2; Wasco, 1; Washington, 50; and Yamhill, 13.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon on Friday was 202, which is seven fewer than the day before. There were 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.
The OHA also reported that 25,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,877 doses were administered on Thursday and 8,895 were administered on previous days.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 884,275 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority is also investigating four “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19. These are cases where an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing their vaccination series.
Two of the cases are in Yamhill County and two are in Lane County. OHA is working with local public health officials to investigate their origin. The illnesses range from asymptomatic to mild symptoms.
Genome sequencing is underway, and OHA officials say they expect results next week.
Such cases are not unexpected. Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness.