Oregon adds 14 COVID-19 deaths; tops 300 mark

Fourteen new fatalities linked to COVID-19 brought the state’s death toll total to 303 on Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The state added 342 confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the total to 17,416.
None of the deaths were Linn or Benton county residents, but Linn County added five positive cases, bringing its total to 229 with 10 deaths, and Benton County added three, bringing its total to 138 with six deaths.
Other county totals were: Clackamas, 15; Clatsop, 3; Coos, 3; Crook, 2; Curry, 1; Deschutes, 7; Douglas, 2; Harney, 1; Jackson, 10; Jefferson, 9; Josephine, 9; Klamath, 2; Lane, 6; Linn, 5; Malheur, 15; Marion, 40; Morrow, 7; Multnomah, 74; Polk, 13; Umatilla, 75; Washington, 31; and Yamhill, 9.
“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”
Recent deaths included:
• A 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old man, both of whom died at the Portland Adventist Medical Center and both of whom were from Multnomah County. Both had underlying conditions.
• A 77-year-old female with underlying conditions from Jefferson County, who died at her residence.
• A 94-year-old female with underlying conditions from Clackamas County.
• A 54-year-old man with underlying conditions from Malheur County.
• A 26-year-old man with SARS from Yamhill County.
• A 91-year-old female from Clackamas County.
• An 88-year-old man with underlying conditions from Deschutes County.
• A 64-year-old female with underlying conditions from Deschutes County.
• A 64-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
• An 82-year-old female with underlying conditions from Jefferson County.
• An 87-year-old man with underlying conditions from Marion County.
• A 66-year-old female with underlying conditions from Marion County.
• An 84-year-old female with underlying conditions from Umatilla County.
Also on Tuesday, King’s College in London reported that it appears there are six different types of COVID-19.
The research involved 1,600 people from the United Kingdom and the United States.
Symptoms of the different forms of the disease include:
Flu-like with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever.
Flu-like with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite.
Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough.
Severe level one, fatigue: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue.
Severe level two, confusion: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain.
Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, abdominal pain.
