The 25th annual Linn County Small Woodlands seedling sale will be held from 8 a.m. until noon (or until supplies run out) Feb. 1 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany.
In addition to seedlings, there will be seedling protector tubes on a first-come, first-served basis.
Organizers encourage pre-orders by Jan. 18 by contacting Bonnie Marshall, 705 SW Larkspur Court, Sublimity, OR 97385 or call 503-769-6510 or email bonniem@wvi.com.
Seedlings come directly from a nursery and will be either bare root or plugs.
An order form available from the Association offers information about plug sizes, as well as which seedlings are native to specific areas.
A Local Woods Fair will also be held. Artisans will sell wooden wares and organizations will provide information to small woodland owners. For more information about the Local Woods Fair, contact Mary Brendle at brendle@wildblue.net or call 541-367-2845.
To learn more about the Linn Couny Small Woodlands Association, visit http://linncountyswa.com/.
