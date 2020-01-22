On January 10th the legislature introduced LC19 – the newest version of HB 2020 Cap and Trade. While many of us are still diving into the details, even with whatever supposed concessions they’ve made for rural Oregon, the bottom line is this Cap and Trade program is just a fancy way to say T.A.X.
One of the reasons I’m running for office is because I think it’s important to have leaders that don’t just shout and scream “no”, but leaders who will lead from experience and bring solutions.
Having been in the logging industry and in business over 40 years, here’s a few things I know….
1. Planting more trees is the fastest way to sequester carbon, and the younger the trees, the more active, the harder the wood species, the more they hold. At full maturation, a hardwood can retain up to 900 pounds of carbon depending on the tree type.
2. Converting trees into real, lasting wood products continues the carbon sequestration process long after a tree is cut down. We need to ensure the state continues to spend its forestry dollars on innovative research like cross-laminated timber (produced locally) and urban forestry.
3. Taxing something doesn’t change behavior. As a general rule, the state’s alcohol and tobacco taxes stay constant or even go up when “sin” taxes are increased. Lawmakers want to get at carbon emitters, but heaping more taxes on won’t reduce pollution because it doesn’t address the business process or life cycle. Industries will just keep producing goods, and we’ll pick up the tab in the form of higher taxes.
As our next State Representative from District 17, I am going to be a NO on bills like Cap and Trade that hurt workers in the natural resource industries. I want to use my seat at the policy table to bring free-market solutions that address the environment but don’t put people out of a job. I am going to encourage my fellow legislators to use carrots (like letting businesses with high emissions have tax breaks to retrofit their facilities) instead of sticks (new taxes that trickle down to the end consumer) to address environmental concerns.
I continue to be encouraged every day by my fellow loggers and all the other natural resource workers in #TimberUnity. We have to change the path the legislature is on in the 2020 election. If you live in my community, please know that I am going to STAND UP for you and fight back against bad bills like Cap and Trade taxes. Follow me on Facebook or visit the website at www.ScottSword2020.com.
Thank you!
Sublimity resident Scott Sword is a Republican
candidate for Oregon House District 17
