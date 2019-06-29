WATERLOO — Tim and Kathy Otis, Linn County’s Tree Farmers of the Year, will host an open house and tour of their property, which has been in their family for 150 years, at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
Their 80-acre tree farm is near Waterloo, 1.2 miles up Ingram Road from Highway 20. Tree tour signs will guide visitors.
In total, with help from family members, they manage more than 370 acres of forest land in the Middle Ridge area between Brownsville and Lebanon. Their family holdings include 135 acres of farmland and 25 acres of restored riparian woodlands along the Calapooia River east of Brownsville.
Among the day’s activities will be talks about the family history. Tree-related activities will include discussion of a recent blackberry control project and thinning in an older tree stand.
The majority of the property is owned in a limited liability corporation — Farm and Four-est LLC — by Kathy and her three sisters, Jill Hauptman, Jan Sheets and Deanna Russell. Some properties are owned with cousins, which adds to management complexity.
Tim works at Summit Ace Hardware in Lebanon and supplies “elbow grease” and technical support for the holdings. He holds a master’s degree in forest engineering from Oregon State University and is a Master Woodland Manager.
The historical importance of the property will be emphasized on the tour.
When William H. Ingram, great-great-grandfather to the LLC members, homesteaded in the Sodaville area in 1855, the property was open grassland with only scattered oaks and timber. This landscape had been maintained by frequent burning by the Kalapuya tribe.
According to Tim Otis “this property was selected for a homestead for two reasons. It was above the floor of the valley which often flooded and was good grazing ground. Timber was not important to the settlers and only came in later after burning was curtailed.”
Tim and Kathy Otis have been members of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association for about 20 years, and Kathy's parents Charles and Bobbie Wheeler, were members for many years. Tim is a past president of the Linn County chapter of OSWA and is the current vice president on the board of directors. Their home is near Brownsville.
The Linn County chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association co-hosts the annual event. Guests are asked to bring a potluck dish and service. Drinks will be supplied.
