Police Log

The Oregon State Police says that one person died Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a log truck and passenger vehicle in the 33000 block of Highway 228 near the Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza, about four miles west of Brownsville.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:40 p.m. The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No further details were available at press time.

