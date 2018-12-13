Police Log

One person died Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Highway 20 east of Albany, Oregon State Police has confirmed.

The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. The highway was closed one mile west of its intersection with Engel Road.

As of 9 p.m., troopers were still at the scene, with flaggers directing traffic.

More information will be provided when available.

0
0
0
3
0

Load comments