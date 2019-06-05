The Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District and the Sweet Home Police Department are investigating a fatal fire on the 1200 block of Mountain Fir Court, Wiley Creek Community, in Sweet Home. A multiagency fire investigation team is en route to assist. More details will be provided as they are available.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.