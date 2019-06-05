SHFD logo.jpg

The Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District and the Sweet Home Police Department are investigating a fatal fire on the 1200 block of Mountain Fir Court, Wiley Creek Community, in Sweet Home. A multiagency fire investigation team is en route to assist. More details will be provided as they are available.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

