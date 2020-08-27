Nyquist: COVID-19 biz closures not imminent

As long as mid-valley residents continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, the possibility of another shutdown of local businesses through the governor’s executive orders appears to remain minimal, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said Wednesday.
Nyquist spoke by phone with Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday afternoon, after being part of a statewide conference call last week at which the governor said she might impose business shutdowns if COVID-19 outbreak numbers remain strong.
During a press conference Friday, Brown talked about possible shutdowns and noted, “We’re doing well, but we have to do better.”
Brown said closures could affect bars, restaurants and travelers coming into the state.
“We had a good conversation,” Nyquist said of the phone call. “I’m glad we could have it. I believe the tone of our conversation was more upbeat than conversations we had last week.”
Nyquist said he does not believe there is an “imminent risk of reclosing the economy of Linn County at this time.”
He emphasized that is if mid-valley residents continue to be diligent about wearing face marks and social distancing.
“Statewide test results continue to improve and we are of the mind we can continue to work together to the best we can,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist said he continued to press the case with the governor that the metrics for reopening schools are flawed.
“It should not be based on a static number of positive tests,” Nyquist said. “It should be a percentage of total people tested. Linn County has an aggressive testing program in place.”
Nyquist said that for example, during the week of Aug. 16, there were 30 positive cases, which by state standards would mean the county did not meet the benchmark.
“But in reality, the number of positive tests was only 1.9% of the total number tested,” Nyquist said. “That’s among the best in the state.”
Nyquist said the state’s benchmarks could be considered a disincentive for counties to develop aggressive testing protocols.
Nyquist said with potential new advances in testing procedures, Linn County has the potential to “have a crazy good capacity to do a high volume of tests” at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
“We have a multi-lane test site set up there,” Nyquist said. “What slows down the system a bit is that you have to have a doctor’s referral to get a test. We need a medical breakthrough and we believe that is on the horizon.”
Linn County Health Director Todd Noble said testing has been going on locally since April.
“We usually test long-term care facility employees one week and residents the next,” Noble said. “Staff come to the fairgrounds, but we take the test kits to residents.”
Noble said that initially, there were 150 to 400 tests per week. Now, since facilities are required by the state to take their own tests, the county is providing about 350 per month.
“Our testing success in many ways is because the Linn County Medical Reserve Corps has provided volunteer health care workers week-after-week, month-after-month,” Noble said. “Also, Linn County Search and Rescue has been invaluable in providing traffic control. We could not do this without them.”
Nyquist added that statewide the number of new cases is trending downward.
Statewide, there have been more than 25,000 positive cases and 427 deaths.
As of Wednesday, Linn County has had 366 cases and 12 deaths and Benton County has had 207 cases and six deaths.
