Nyquist: 2020 was year of scrambling to help people

Roger Nyquist has spent more than 20 years serving on the Linn County Board of Commissioners, so he is no stranger to the complexities of working for 129,000 people and working with 700 county employees.
But Nyquist told members of the Albany Chamber of Commerce by videoconference Wednesday that 2020 was unlike any other he has experienced as a private business owner and chair of the Board of Commissioners.
“We’ve been scrambling since last March, all of us, to protect the most vulnerable to this virus, helping small businesses stave off permanent closure and getting vaccines into people’s arms,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist noted that the coronavirus pandemic arrived early in Linn County, striking residents and staff at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in March.
“They didn’t have enough PPEs to get them through the weekend,” Nyquist said. “We realized quickly that if it could happen there, it could happen anywhere.”
Nyquist and fellow Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed to fund testing for residents and workers at all congregate living facilities and then expanded that to drive-through testing at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
“We can test 1,000 to 2,000 people per week,” Nyquist said. “We believe that we are very helpful to people because it can be difficult to quarantine for 14 days.”
Nyquist said he believes the commissioners “saved lives with that decision.”
Nyquist called the hardships created by the government’s restrictions on businesses “unconscionable” and said the financial consequences of the shutdown and virus “are not equally shared,” with smaller businesses taking an extremely hard hit.
Nyquist praised the county’s partnership with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce and their outreach to business owners throughout the county. Contracted employee Sean Tate has provided information about government programs and financial assistance to hundreds of business owners.
Also, Linn County provided thousands of dollars in CARES Act funding to more than 130 small businesses.
“We know they could use more money, but we targeted the hardest hit and got that money to them quickly,” Nyquist said. “It certainly doesn’t make anyone whole, but it’s meaningful help.”
Nyquist said he is trying to get the governor’s office to use the U.S. Census Bureau’s population figure for Linn County instead of data from Portland State University when determining whether the county can move out of the "extreme risk" category for COVID-19.
There is a 5,000-resident difference between the two figures, which could be enough to lower the county's per capita case totals, Nyquist said.
Nyquist said he has had an open dialogue with Gov. Brown, starting with the COVID-19 outbreak at the veterans home.
“I’m grateful that we are being heard and we are able to communicate with the governor,” Nyquist said. “We are in a major time of stress, and people who normally might not work well together at all levels of government are trying to do the best they can for those in need.”
Nyquist said last week’s mass vaccination clinics at the Linn County Fair & Expo went well.
“We provided 2,000 shots, and we believe we can do 2,000 to 3,000 per week if we have the vaccines,” Nyquist said.
He said the average waiting time from start to finish was six minutes one week and 10 minutes the other.
“We hope they approve the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it is a one-shot process and it doesn’t have to be kept super-cold," Nyquist said. “We are seeing positive case numbers going down, and I think that’s because people can see we are close to the finish line and our individual behaviors are getting better.”
Nyquist thanked Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis and Michele Webster of the OSU Extension Service for their swift response when Linn County opened an emergency evacuation shelter at the fairgrounds during the Labor Day wildfires.
“The morning we rolled out the shelter, I thought I would go out and have coffee with fairgrounds manager Randy Porter,” Nyquist said. “There were already 30 to 40 cars and trucks already lined up, and local people and businesses were already starting to bring in donations. There were semi-loads of hay already pouring in.”
Nyquist said he is still amazed at the community’s response.
“I get choked up about it,” Nyquist said. “I am very proud of our community, our county. Mill City is 40 miles away. Albany people might not know anyone there, but they stepped up big time.”
Nyquist said it will take years for the North Santiam Canyon to recover, and even then it will likely never be the same.
“Things are going well, but slowly,” Nyquist said. “Due to septic tank issues, rebuilding may be extremely difficult.”
Nyquist said he doesn’t believe the current legislative session will be “good for business,” but said Rep. Boshart Davis is introducing a bill that would allow the deferment of property tax payments for homes that were destroyed in the canyon and the waiver of the state’s 16% interest fee on late tax payments.
During a question-and-answer session, Nyquist was asked about the $1 billion lawsuit in which numerous taxing districts — including Linn County — successfully sued the Oregon Department of Forestry for breach of contract concerning income from nearly 700,000 acres of state forests.
A jury trial was held in October and November 2019. Although the state has appealed the verdict, interest is accruing at $262,000 per day, Nyquist said.
Nyquist said the $25 million intermodal project at Millersburg has cleared its final hurdle with the Oregon Department of Transportation, which recently approved the $9.1 million purchase of 60 acres from Linn County.
“We could begin construction in as soon as 30 days,” Nyquist said. “We hope to be using it by growing season 2022. We are also seeing a lot of interest in the surrounding property that Linn County owns.”
Nyquist said he feels good about the job opportunities the facility will provide mid-valley residents.
“This will greatly add to the employment mix, and 20 years from now, we’re going to look on this as a really huge deal,” Nyquist said.