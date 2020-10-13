Nine candidates trying for 4 Sweet Home council seats

SWEET HOME — Nine candidates, including four incumbents, are competing for four positions on the Sweet Home City Council.
The top three voter-getters will serve four-year terms. The fourth-place finisher will serve a two-year term.
Incumbents are Cortney Nash, Dave Trask, Lisa Gourley and James Goble. Newcomers are Angelita Sanchez, Theo White, Dylan Richards, George Yeager and David Lowman.
James Goble
James Goble, 46, has served on the council for four and a half years and previously served on the Planning Commission.
“I would like to retain my seat on the council so we can continue to make real progress through these difficult times in our community,” he said.
Goble said he has devoted a lot of time to improving Sankey Park, especially in developing a BMX track at the park.
Key issues:
• Business growth: "We as council and our city manager have placed key new employees on the staff. Their main focus is on growth. They reach out to potential resources and are proactive. We need to keep pushing to create local, livable wage, good jobs."
• Sustainability: "The city council, city manager, along with economic development department have helped streamline how growth can continue. There are plans, help and other partners to help sustain new businesses that are failing. We need to continue to push this so hesitant potential new businesses know there is help for new starts."
• Wastewater treatment plant: "This is a big one. I am so proud of our city staff for being relentless on grants, meetings and keeping the council in the loop. We need to make sure this project does not lose funding, does not fall behind schedule, and we help in being proactive with experience staff member’s ideas."
Lisa Gourley
Incumbent Lisa Gourley, 59, is a Sweet Home High School graduate and has worked in the special education department of the Sweet Home School District since 1995.
Gourley said the community is facing a number of pressing issues and having council members with experience with those issues “creates continuity on the council. In this time of change and growth, it’s important to know those issues and understand our community’s history. Having grown up in Sweet Home is a huge asset that really makes a difference.”
Gourley said she enjoys working with the Youth Advisory Council and chairing the Community Health Committee and has seen progress from both.
The wastewater treatment plant is a major issue and investment, Gourley said.
“It’s important that councilors understand the challenges and history of that facility and how it impacts Sweet Home residents as we move forward. It’s important to get it right,” Gourley said.
Quality of life is also important, Gourley said.
“We need to carefully use our limited resources to invest in and strengthen our infrastructure and parks. I believe they are crucial to the quality of living in our community,” Gourley said. “They should be a high priority for our council and citizens.”
Also important is attracting business to town, Gourley said.
“Strengthening this part of our business community creates more job opportunities,” Gourley said. “This is achieved and supported through building partnerships with state, regional, and local entities. I have invested the time and taken the opportunity to understand these resources. This helps build my background as a councilor in having a greater understanding of community and our citizens’ needs.”
David Lowman
David Lowman, 57, has a degree in finance/business from the University of South Florida and is semiretired.
“I want to contribute, donate and volunteer as much as I can to the city I love,” Lowman said. “I want to be part of keeping this city safe and beautiful for all the residents.”
Lowman said he wants to see a “healthy and successful Main Street” where people “want to shop and spend money.”
Lowman said key issues include:
• Economic growth: "Give new businesses incentives with tax breaks to move into our city. Increased real wages. If nominal wages grow above inflation, then consumers have more disposable income to spend."
• Wastewater plant: "Seek out more federal grant money to help pay some of the costs and this will reduce our water and sewer bills."
• Downtown Main Street: "Go after all federal beautification grants and give business owners more incentives to update and beautify their buildings and properties."
Cortney Nash
Cortney Nash, 43, is completing his first two years as a councilman and said he would like to “finish up some things we have been working on.”
Nash is a 1995 Sweet Home High School graduate and drives a log truck.
“Our wastewater plant project is definitely a big ticket item,” Nash said. “We need to continue working to find grant money to help pay for it and ways to reduce costs so the long-term repayment costs for our users is as low as possible.”
Nash said the community needs to continue pushing for cleanup, especially in the downtown business district.
“We need to get storefronts cleaned to make the area more appealing, especially to tourists who are passing through town or are visiting our lakes,” Nash said.
Nash said the parks are seeing definite improvements and the new playground equipment at Sankey Park is an excellent addition to the community.
“Our Public Works crews are doing a great job,” Nash said. “They have been trying to get some of our streets resurfaced and have been doing some chip sealing. I think it was a big plus that we got the employee contract settled. We kept some good people because of that.”
Nash said the community needs to come up with solutions to the problem of homelessness.
“We have far too many people out on the streets all night long,” Nash said. “We didn’t have years ago, but it has become a major problem. We have to continue to work with our Police Department and others to reduce the number of people causing problems.”
Nash said that although he enjoys seeing the flowers planted in the downtown median strips, he would like to see some smaller trees replanted.
“The other trees got too big and their roots were causing problems,” Nash said. “Maybe we can come up with something that will be nice, but not cause damage.
Dylan Richards
Political consultant Dylan Richards, 22, graduated from Sweet Home High School and Oregon State University.
“I want to serve on the Sweet Home City Council because I bring a different voice and new ideas that are much needed on the council. I love our city, and I see so much potential not being used,” Richards said.
Key issues are:
• Business incentives: "We need to have better incentives for businesses. The city should have tax incentives, such as tax breaks, for companies that want to come here."
• Taxes: "I believe that taxes are too high throughout the city. We should lower the tax rate for utilities, such as water."
• Road work/maintenance: "I believe that Sweet Home needs to work on road maintenance. I hear countless folks come up to me and ask what we are going to do about the roads?"
"Some of the issues that people are having are out of SH jurisdiction, such as county roads. I believe that we need to focus on fixing the roads that are the most overdue first, and to do this we could do several different things, such as allocating more money towards this problem or basing a bond/levy."
Angelita Sanchez
Angelita Sanchez, 40, has lived in Sweet Home since 1993. The mother of three attended Sweet Home High School and Linn-Benton Community College.
Sanchez has worked in the construction field since 2008 and has been an owner-operator truck driver since 2016.
She also is the board secretary for the statewide Timber Unity group.
Sanchez said she is an advocate for small businesses statewide and she would like to help her own community.
“I want to use my voice to make Sweet Home sweet again and to give people pride and hope for a future,” she said. “As a business owner, I want to do whatever I can to grow the local economy.”
Sanchez said her goals are to leverage tax money with local business efforts and to seek out the best values in all projects.
“Before I ask people for more money, I will look at ways to cut spending,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said she will offer incentives to startup businesses, encourage upkeep of commercial properties and cut some taxes for a year to bring startup businesses to town.
“I am the only small business owner out of all the candidates. I know what it’s like to work hard and see all the government red tape choke your business out,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said she stood up for working Oregonians to “preserve our town and our way of life. Sweet Home was my primary concern for saying something.”
Dave Trask
Dave Trask graduated from Sweet Home High School and is retired after a long career with the telephone company. He is completing his first four-year term on the council.
Trask said the biggest issue facing the city is development of a new wastewater treatment plant.
“Our current plant is old and needs a lot of work,” Trask said. “We have been working to put money together to build a new plant and staff has gotten the estimate down by $5 to $6 million.”
Trask said communities across the country are facing the same problem. Their water and wastewater plants were built after World War II and have aged, while the populations have grown.
Economic development has been a challenge for decades, Trask said, since the downturn of the timber industry.
“It was tough enough before COVID-19,” Trask said. “We have a number of empty buildings downtown. We need to continue to clean up downtown and to encourage building owners to keep their buildings maintained, painted, even if there aren’t businesses in them at this time.”
Trask said the city has made tremendous improvements within the parks system, especially at Sankey Park, but there is more to be done.
“The Public Works crew has done an outstanding job with our parks,” Trask said.
Trasks said the council faces a major job in updating city codes.
“It’s a long process, but it needs to be done,” he said.
Theo White
Theo White, 39, is a teacher and has a master’s degree in education.
He said he is “pro life and pro police” and is the founder of the Freedom Rally held recently in Sweet Home.
White said key issues in Sweet Home are:
• Open schools without regulations.
• The right for local businesses to operate a constitutionally compliant business.
• COVID-19 truth.
“There is nothing normal about the new normal. There is nothing social about social distancing. We are clearly not in this together,” White said. “Stay at home orders mean house arrest. The same institutions that are designed to do the exact opposite of social distancing are closed. We must open schools without restrictions or mandates.”
White said local governments must “honor the U.S. Constitution” and protect constitutionally compliant businesses.
“We need to protect the timber industry and bring back the Oregon Jamboree. It is not the virus itself or whether COVID-19 exists that makes it a hoax, it is the declaration of emergency that makes COVID-19 a hoax,” White said. “If we turned off the television, took our masks off and went back to normal, there would not be a pandemic.”
Other important issues: Political correctness, the use of labels, media, language police, the suppression of any real diversity of opinion, drug abuse, the government’s monopoly on education, censorship and complicated plans that leave things exactly the way they were. "Taxation is theft," White said.
George Yeager
George Yeager, 32, is a welder and completed the welding program at Linn-Benton Community College.
Yeager said he is running for the council because he wants to serve the community “that my wife and I have decided to raise our family in.”
Key issues are:
• To improve community involvement.
• To bring back a strong city economy after certain restrictions are lifted that were put in place due to COVID-19.
• To continue development and make Sweet Home a place where everyone can prosper.
“I intend to work with local businesses and residents to identify what could be improved and where our strengths are as a community,” Yeager said.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
