There’s a plaque on a wall in the entryway of the Les Bailey Home at 103 Main St. SE in Albany. It reads “Be Kind to One Another.”
That's exactly how Pastor Bailey lived life.
The home for single mothers is named in honor of the founder of Albany Helping Hands, who died in November 2018.
“Les would have loved this,” Helping Hands executive director John Leon said, looking at the home’s nicely decorated living room. “He had a heart for everyone, but especially for children.”
It’s also fitting that the home was originally owned by Bailey, who turned it into a church.
Starting April 13, it will be home to a full-time housemother and up to five single mothers with as many as two children each. The intent is to help the women transition into other housing and better lives, Leon said. The goal is to house each family for less than one year.
Leon said Albany Helping Hands bought the former church and over the last six months — thanks to donations of time, money and materials — have transformed it into a clean, modern and comfortable home, complete with six bedrooms, a large living room and kitchen, laundry and two and a half bathrooms.
“Residents will be able to cook for themselves or to have meals at Albany Helping Hands,” he said.
Leon said there was a $160,000 investment in the building’s renovation, but about half of that came through donations by local businesses and contractors.
Applicants will be vetted by a four-member committee that includes three board members.
“Residents can’t be currently addicted,” Leon said. “Also, no men will be allowed in the building.”
Rent, or what Leon calls a program fee, will be $375 per month.
“This is all about fulfilling Les’ passion for others,” Leon said. “He wanted to help everybody. The missing link was being able to house children. I’m pretty sure he would have had a tear in his eye when he saw this.”
As Leon walked around the newly remodeled home, he recounted how Bailey started his outreach by housing men off the streets.
“He might have 30 or 40 guys in here. He even put them in the attic,” Leon said. “He loved to give people tours of this place.”
Leon first came to know Bailey in 2006, as Leon was becoming a pastor.
Leon said that in addition to giving the families a warm, comfortable place to live, they will also have access to educational and life skills programs.
Although faith is a component of the Albany Helping Hands mission, residents will not have to attend church services to be eligible.
“We will have parenting classes for them and also teach them how to be good tenants,” Leon said. “We are in talks to work with the Family Tree Relief Nursery. That will be a good fit and they do great work.”
Leon said Albany Helping Hands will also work with the Greater Albany Public Schools to allow children to remain in their current schools.
"It’s amazing how the community has responded to his project,” Leon said. “We have enough toys for two Christmases.”
And the contributions of local businesses and contractors were crucial, Leon said.
Joel Dahl knows how hard life can be at times. The former addict, who bounced in and out of jail, spearheaded the project’s donations efforts.
“It’s my ministry,” the owner of Dahled Up Construction said. “Three years ago I couldn’t read a tape measure, and today, I own three businesses and we employ 16 guys.”
As soon as he started volunteering for the project, Dahl said he was drawn in and wanted to “go above and beyond.”
Thanks to his passion and zeal, others jumped on board, with everything from new appliances to a concrete ramp and powder-coated steel handrails.
“Everyone wants to see this as a nice, safe place for kids,” Dahl said. “We kind of encouraged each other to be givers on this project and it turned out great.”
In addition to Dahl’s three businesses, other contributors were: Clean Cut Custom Concrete, Brothers Concrete Cutting, Bontrager Construction, J. Moore Irrigation, Toby Meekins Drafting and Design, Columbia Concrete Sawing, Wise Plumbing, Alpha Associates Services, Parr Lumber, Kelly’s Home Furnishings, At Home Furniture, AQB Premier Construction, Rodda Paint, Art Plus Signs, Albany Carpet One, University Fencing and Home, Handy Dandy, Tim Riley Drywall, Northern Willamette Valley Gutter, Home Insulation Contractors, Holistic Housing, Robert L Tamayo Janitorial Cleaning, MJ Stanley Wood Crafting, Home Depot and Lowe’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.