The Albany Fire Department now ranks in the top five fire departments across the country, a distinction that may mean a savings in insurance costs for residents.
The Insurance Service Office (ISO), which rates fire departments based on the department’s communication system, the community’s water system and the fire department itself, lowered the Albany Fire Department’s classification from a three to a two.
“They evaluate us and then they take that score and reduce it to a rating of one to 10,” Albany Fire Chief John Bradner said. “One is the best and we dropped from a three to a two. It’s good for the community and potentially impacts the homeowner.”
Evaluations occur every five to 10 years so residents within the fire department’s service area could see a drop in insurance rates. Bradner told the City Council on Wednesday that the new classification was fairly new, taking effect May 1, and insurance companies may not be aware of the change.
“I called my provider and they asked how I knew,” he said to a round of laughter Wednesday night.
An announcement was released May 7 about the ISO rating, and a letter is available on the department’s website for residents to send to insurance providers.
“While great effort went into lowering the ISO rating from a 3 to a 2, ultimately it is the community that benefits from an improved emergency communications system, enhanced fire suppression capabilities, and an effective water supply system”, said Bradner in the statement announcing the ISO change.
According to Bradner, insurance companies differ on how they incorporate the ISO into insurance rates but residents should contact their providers.
“They can just tell them the ISO rating is now a Class 2,” he said and noted the letter on the department’s website can also be used if requested by an insurance provider.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/fire.
