The 32nd Annual Oregon Women for Agriculture auction will be held Saturday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
A silent auction starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 and the live auction at 7:45.
Dinner will include appetizers, a no-host bar, grilled oysters, grilled lamb, baron of beef and roasted pork. Auction items feature a chance to win a $1,000 travel certificate.
Tickets are $60 per person and available online at www.owaonline.org/auctions.
Oregon Women for Agriculture is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of agriculture; uniting all phases of Oregon agriculture; improving the image of agriculture; and supporting agricultural research programs.
