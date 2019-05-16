The 82nd Northwest Championship Sheepdog Trial, the oldest continuing trial west of the Mississippi, begins Friday and continues through Sunday at Wolston Farm near Scio.
The trial field is located off Franklin Butte Road 1 mile east of Scio and can be reached by following posted road signs. Trial events begin at 8 a.m. each day and continue until all dogs have run.
Admission is $5 per car, $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus. Bicycles are free. There will be shade tents and portable toilets. Spectators are advised to bring chairs. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Ice water is free to attendees with their own water bottle. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome.
The trial is a “green” event, with recycling bins onsite. Nonrecyclable materials must be taken back out.
For further information call 503-394-2021.
