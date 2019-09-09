It’s safe to say there aren’t many dull moments in the Krebs family of North Albany.
With eight children ranging in age from 2 to 18, something is always stirring for Joe and Nicole Krebs.
But no matter how busy the family might be, they have found time to volunteer in many ways at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) and their dedication to others has led to them being honored as the international Knights of Columbus Family of the Year.
The family was recognized at the 137th Supreme Council convention held in August in Minneapolis.
“I wanted to become more involved at our church,” Joe Krebs said of his decision to become a Knight three years ago. “Nicole’s father is a Knight and she suggested I get involved. We wanted to show our kids how to serve others.”
The Krebs children are Isabel, 18; Caledon, 17; Maximilian, 13; Lucianna, 12; Gabrielle, 9; Theodore, 5; Benedict, 3; and Emilia, 2.
Joe, 42, and Nicole, 43, are Nebraska natives and Wayne State University graduates. His bachelor’s degree is in psychology and his master’s degree is in sports medicine. Nicole’s degree is in early childhood development.
On the day of our interview, she was wearing a shirt that read, “I love teaching.”
Joe’s job with Target Distribution Centers took the family to several states including Wisconsin, Kansas and Texas. They moved to Albany from Texas in 2016 and since then Joe has switched jobs, now managing VSI, a livestock health care company.
The Krebs say that Joe’s involvement with the Knights of Columbus opens the door for the entire family to be involved at church. For example, several of the Krebs children are altar servers and help with Shrove Tuesday events, the parish Easter egg hunt, pancake breakfasts, the summer festival and Stations of the Cross.
The family also participates in Family Prayer Night, where families gather at a local park and pray the rosary.
Nicole founded the Little Flowers Girls Club, a Catholic-oriented scout-like program and the family helped sponsor the first Little Flowers Father-Daughter Night.
“I love seeing our kids become involved and grow in their faith,” Nicole said. “Our previous parish was huge, about 5,000 families. We had to drive about 25 minutes to get to Mass.”
Both Nicole and Joe say they have fallen in love with Oregon.
“We love the weather and there are so many outdoor activities,” Joe said.
Joe said that being a Knight has, “Shown me an excellent path, for not only self-improvement, but for different ways I can show the family how to be better Christians and how I can be a better man.”
Nicole said she was “awestruck,” being named Family of the Year.
“Just imagining all the incredible families across the world that we were measured with and to have the honor of that title being given to us, the responsibility is amazing,” Nicole said.
Joe agreed with his wife and said the honor was a “big surprise."
“We were just doing the things we thought we were supposed to do as Catholics and members of our parish,” he said. “It is truly a wonderful honor. I hope it shows people that a large family can participate and include their entire family. There are ways to find time to give to others.”
Nicole said the family’s guiding principle is “To say yes to opportunities. We hope this encourages more families to get involved.”
In addition to work and church, the family enjoys hiking, visiting local parks and libraries, picking local fruits and swimming at the Albany Cool Pool.
The Knights of Columbus is a men’s fraternal organization founded in 1882 by Rev. Father Michael J. McGivney. Today there are more than 2 million members worldwide.
Last year, the Knights of Columbus donated more than $185 million to charity and provided almost 77 million hours of community service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.