Nicole and Joe Krebs say they want their children to be involved at St. Mary's Catholic Church, because it is good for them and it shows others that large families can participate and give back. From left to right, six of their eight children are: Isabel, 18; Maximilian, 14; Lucianna, 12; Gabrielle, 9; Theodore, 5; and Benedict, 3. Not pictured are Caledon, 17 and Emilia, 2.