The Oregon State Police says that one person died Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a log truck and passenger vehicle in the 33000 block of Highway 228 near the Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza, about four miles west of Brownsville.
The crash was reported shortly before 1:40 p.m. As of 4 p.m., the highway is still closed for the investigation and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
More details will be provided when available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.