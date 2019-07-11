Police Log

The Oregon State Police says that one person died Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a log truck and passenger vehicle in the 33000 block of Highway 228 near the Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza, about four miles west of Brownsville.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:40 p.m. As of 4 p.m., the highway is still closed for the investigation and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

More details will be provided when available.

