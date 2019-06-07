Former Samaritan Health Services president and CEO Larry Mullins knows his way to Charleston, South Carolina. From 2000 to 2003 he ventured to the University of South Carolina several times per year, earning a doctoral degree in health administration.
This week, he was honored as the program’s distinguished alumnus by the program’s director, Jillian Harvey, a Lebanon native who was in the mid-valley this week to attend her niece Maddy Harvey’s graduation from Lebanon High School.
“I would travel to Charleston for a week every other month,” Mullins said of the program. “It was intense, but it was also where I tested my theories about leadership that was vital as we were coming together as Samaritan Health Services and facing great changes in health care.”
Founded in 1824, the Medical University of South Carolina trains more than 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges. The Doctor of Health Administration program works with a small cohort of professionals from around the country, about 50 total in a two-year program, plus one year developing their dissertations.
Mullins couldn't attend the formal award presentation at the university in mid-May, but officials said of his career: “Mullins not only inspired future health care leaders through his engagement with Oregon State University, but also helped shape the way health care was delivered in a rural community faced with changing economic circumstances. Over the course of his career, he has embodied the vision of the College of Health Professions through his commitment to service and his community.”
Mullins was selected based on his nearly 50-year career in health care, in which he successfully guided the formation of Samaritan Health Services into a five-hospital, multi-clinic health care provider at a time when hospitals across the nation were closing. His successful efforts to bring the COMP-Northwest medical school to Lebanon and his numerous civic and professional leadership roles were also noted, as was his service in the U.S. Marine Corps in South Vietnam.
Harvey said the program is designed to put instructors and students in face-to-face Socratic-style learning situations.
“This is not a test-taking program,” she said. “Its foundation is learning how to use evidence to make decisions.”
Mullins added, “And to have the courage to take action on those decisions, and that is not always an easy thing to do.”
Since Mullins’ program completion, Harvey said the college has added more online content.
“I liked the face-to-face concept,” Mullins said. “It is a total immersion process and an intense six or seven days at a time.”
Mullins said everyone in the program was a professional, but it wasn’t always easy to be prepared in advance and to deliberate, debate and have intense dialogue, while also maintaining each student’s professional responsibilities.
Mullins had 21 students in his cohort.
Harvey said she knew early on that she wanted a career in health care. Her grandfather, Loren Carter, was a dentist in Lebanon. Her parents, Roger and Debra Harvey, and a sister, Alison Hellums, still live in Lebanon.
She majored in health care administration at Oregon State and remembers attending lectures by Mullins. She managed nursing homes in Eugene before returning to OSU to earn a master’s degree in public health and a PhD in health policy and administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
She has been the director of the Health Administration program at the University of South Carolina for five years.
“I love teaching in this program,” she said. “Everyone is a professional in a variety of areas and they bring such different backgrounds to the program.”
Harvey said she hopes Mullins will be available to lecture within the program as well.
“I was truly humbled by this,” Mullins said. “I had no idea that I was even being considered for this.”
Mullins plans to visit the campus this weekend as a member of an alumni panel, when students and alumni will be on campus.
