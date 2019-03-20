Mt. Pleasant Church officials have withdrawn a land-use application to add a modular office building and covered walkway to the historic church site.
The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday quickly approved the request from church consultant Frank Walker, which will allow church officials time to rework issues that surfaced in the proposal — in particular, with the covered walkway.
The church, 41935 Ridge Drive, near the Linn and Marion county line about 5 miles south of Stayton, was built in 1854.
The church was constructed on land donated by Washington Crabtree and was served in early years by circuit-riding preachers. It was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 and the Linn County Register of Historic Resources in 1984.
The Linn County Planning Commission had previously approved the modular unit, which would include restrooms. Currently the church is served with a portable toilet.
But the covered walkway has been a sticking point, especially for the Linn County Historic Resources Commission. Members said that even though the proposed walkway would not be attached to the church, it would detract from the view of the historic property.
The issue was postponed from a Feb. 12 hearing that was canceled due to inclement weather. Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker heard the appeal on Feb. 26 and were in consensus that the modular should be approved, but were concerned about the walkway.
The hearing was postponed to allow Walker time to discuss the matter with church leaders and to possibly provide the commissioners with a better site plan that would ease concerns about how the walkway would affect the view of the church.
But Walker notified the Planning Department shortly after the hearing that the church planned to withdraw its application in its entirety.
Planner Alyssa Schrems told the commissioners that on March 4 she sent Walker an email reminding him about Tuesday’s hearing.
He responded with an email saying that the church council had asked him to withdraw the application. Walker added that council members wanted to be sure they could resolve issues associated with the project before resubmitting the application.
The church has been used for many community-wide events over the years, including serving as a school room at one point in the early 1900s.
Electricity was not added until 1954.
