A 44-year-old Albany man, Robert Alvin Adam, died Saturday morning after a motorcycle accident with a tanker truck at the Pacific Boulevard and Hill Street intersection in Albany.
According to Albany Police Sgt. Stephanie Giboney, Adam was traveling westbound on Pacific on a 1996 Yamaha cruiser behind a Peterbilt fuel truck with tandem tanks. The truck, from Tualatin, which had recently completed a fuel delivery to an area station, turned left onto Hill and went into the center lane. Giboney said the Yamaha apparently struck the tires near the truck's back half and went under.
Adam was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he died of his injuries.
Giboney said the truck's driver was cooperative, and that the investigation is continuing.
The accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. A portion of Hill Street was blocked between Ninth Avenue and Pacific Boulevard for a little more than an hour.
The Albany Fire Department and Linn County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
