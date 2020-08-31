Mop up begins at 14-acre Green Peter fire

SWEET HOME — By early Monday afternoon, more than 50 firefighters — including crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home unit, Potomac Job Corps in Virginia and the McKenzie Ranger District — had cut a fire line around a 14-acre blaze in a thick stand of Douglas fir trees on Bureau of Land Management property at Green Peter Reservoir.
The Green Peter Peninsula Fire started Saturday afternoon in trees that are from 100 to 220 years old, according to BLM spokesman Jim Gersbach.
“This is an older stand, so there is a lot of downed wood that has accumulated on the ground,” Gersbach said. “The fire’s forward motion has been stopped, and fire supervisors do not expect it to grow.”
Gersbach said fire officials recognized that extremely warm temperatures — in the mid- to high 90s — are forecast for much of Western Oregon this week and the early part of next week.
“They took advantage of mild weather to get this fire under control before the hot weather comes in,” Gersbach said. “They hit it hard. It will take a few days to mop it up because it is steep terrain and some of the downed trees are large.”
Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker is in regular contact with fire officials and said a third large crane-style helicopter was added to two helicopters that began dropping water on the fire Sunday.
“It’s in an extremely steep area,” Tucker said. “You can’t drive there. It’s been really difficult for the firefighters to get up the steep hillsides, and there are loose rocks.”
Tucker said Linn County Emergency Management is on point in case any of the firefighters are injured. Director Joe Larsen has been in contact with the Oregon National Guard in case a helicopter is needed to transport someone to a hospital.
“They have a hose line nearly all the way around it,” Tucker said. “As of late Sunday, they were trying to keep the fire on the ground as much as possible, out of the tree crowns.”
The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation.
“We want to thank everyone for their quick suppression response that started as soon as this fire was reported,” BLM spokesperson Jennifer O’Leary said. “We want to encourage people to be extra careful as hot weather moves in this week. If they are heading out onto public lands for the holiday weekend, please be mindful of public use restrictions and anything that might start a fire.”
Multiple engines from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home unit were the first responders to the fire.
Firefighters and equipment had to be ferried into place by boats provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Parks and the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District. Private boat owners also assisted.
There have been no evacuations, but Whitcomb Creek County Park and its boat ramp are closed to the public because it is being used as a staging area.
Quartzville Drive remains open, but drivers are reminded to be alert for emergency vehicles and helicopters that are filling their drop buckets with water out of the reservoir.
Green Peter Reservoir remains open, but boaters are asked to use the Thistle Creek boat ramp and to avoid the Quartzville arm of the lake if possible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!