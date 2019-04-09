A woman who died Monday morning after being struck by a log truck in the 4100 block of Highway 20 has been identified as Alexandra Flor Gatsis, 28, of Albany.
According to an Albany Police Department spokesman, investigators are still trying to learn why Gatsis was in the roadway when she was struck by the truck driven by Salem resident Joe Clascock.
Gatsis was walking northbound outside of a crosswalk. Clascock’s log truck was eastbound on Highway 20. There was no indication that speed or intoxicants were contributing factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.