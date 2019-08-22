Pilot Jerry Seeley pulled his Yak 54 airplane straight up and then held it in a near-stall position before leveling out and beginning a series of loop-the-loops Monday morning near ATI in Millersburg.
But as exciting as the acrobatics were, Seeley’s feet never left the ground.
The retired Corvallis resident was piloting his remote-controlled plane based on a Russian design electronically at the Thundervolts club site near Millersburg.
But club members were recently notified they will have to find a new place to enjoy their hobby after 20 years.
The property is owned by ATI, which is now owned by TDY Industries based in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
Club member Dave Nofziger said the group was notified by Lauren McAndrews, ATI’s legal counsel that they need to vacate the property by Aug. 31.
“Our company plans to redevelop this property and requests you vacate it no later than August 31, 2019,” the letter noted. “If you claim ownership of any structures or personal property you will need to remove them before August 31. The lock will be removed and replaced September 1.”
Nofziger owned a hobby store in California before moving to the mid-valley a dozen years ago. He said the club has operated on the ATI property for 29 years for a fee of $1 per year.
“We have never bothered anyone,” Nofziger said. “We’re not asking for a lot. We just need to find another place to fly our planes.”
ATI spokeswoman Natalie Gillespie said the company has no immediate plans for the site.
“We assess our facilities regularly to make sure we have room for future needs,” she said.
She added ATI is willing to work with the club on a short-term basis as it searches for a new meeting site.
Nofziger said the club uses about 3 acres for a parking lot and pit row complete with several wooden starting benches where pilots work on their planes and warm up their engines. The 525-foot long, 38-foot wide runway is line with dryer belts from the factory.
Nofziger said the club has about 16 members from mid-valley communities. Dues are $60 per year and includes insurance provided through the Academy of Model Aeronautics. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, but club members can fly at the site any day of the week.
Nofziger said the club needs a site where they can set up the starting benches and runway. There needs to be an open field of about 40 acres over which the planes can fly. Other than a rare crash landing in the field, club members do not enter that area.
Nofziger owns by model planes and says used planes can be purchased for as little as $150, although prices can range to several thousand dollars.
Many of the newer planes are battery-powered and are very quiet, he said.
Dennis Lalley of Corvallis said he stops by the field about twice a week.
“My dad got me started in this,” Lalley said. “I like the thrill, but I also enjoy the camaraderie of the club members.”
Lalley said he flies mostly in the summer months, but other club members fly year-round.
Lalley was flying an Sbach plane with a 107-inch wingspan and 10 horsepower engine. He said its top speed is about 80 miles per hour.
Anyone with information about a possible new home for the Thundervolts is asked to call Nofziger at 541-974-7655.
