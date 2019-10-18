Search and rescue teams located a missing hiker in the Willamette Forest near Detroit at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, the day after he reported he was lost.
Robert Campbell, 50, was found along the Pacific Crest Trail after fresh footprints were discovered in the snow by searchers.
Campbell told deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that he became lost after encountering blizzard-like conditions.
He had no food and lost some of his equipment due to the treacherous weather conditions, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Campbell was evaluated by medics in the field and declined any further medical treatment.
He was taken by deputies to a Detroit motel, which provided a complimentary room for him to recover for the night.
Campbell has been following the Pacific Crest Trail since May, starting his journey near the Mexico border. He had traveled just more than 2,000 miles so far.
Search efforts started at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a male stating he was lost in the woods.
The search was suspended at about midnight, then resumed later in the morning.
