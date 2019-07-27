SWEET HOME — Erik von Gottsegen works 12 hours a day, six days a week at his downtown barber shop, but when he isn’t cutting hair, he usually can be found flying one of his airplanes around the mid-valley.
Flying is his passion and he has logged about 1,000 hours in the air since getting his pilot’s license two years ago.
Sunday, von Gottsegen experienced what he is calling a “miracle on the Willamette,” when he successfully landed his 2012 Bucher biplane at the Independence Airport after striking an electrical line. The reproduction plane is based on German-built models of the 1930s.
“I had taken off from the Lebanon Airport after practicing landings and everything was fine until my engine started losing power,” von Gottsegen said. “It was a very windy day and there was a lot of turbulence.”
Von Gottsegen said he took off about 3 p.m. and it took about a half-hour to get to Independence.
“About five miles south of the airport, the engine’s RPMs starting dropping and the plane began slowing down,” von Gottsegen said. “I was running about 90 miles per hour and the plane will stall at about 85.”
Von Gottsegen said he began scanning the horizon for a place to land and tried to follow the Willamette River as much as possible to avoid possibly having to land near houses.
“The fields appeared to have grapes in them and I didn’t want to fly over the city if I could avoid it,” he said.
Von Gottsegen said he did not see any other airplanes in the area, which was a blessing. And he knew there would not be anyone at the airport’s base of operations, because it was Sunday afternoon.
Von Gottsegen said he directed engine heat to the carburetor, believing it had iced up and was causing the engine issues.
He guided his plane over a bridge, to his relief — but then he clipped the electrical wire.
“I didn’t see it and there weren’t any warning balls on it,” he said. “I felt something, but in all honesty, it was so windy and turbulent, I really didn’t know what it was.”
Von Gottsegen said his plane actually gained altitude after hitting the wire.
“It hit in front of the wheels, slid over the wheels and then the back of the plane,” Von Gottsegen said. “It could have gotten hooked up and flipped the plane over, but it didn’t.”
Von Gottsegen said the plane fishtailed from side-to-side and then the engine seemed to find new life.
“I got it back up to 600 feet, made my mid-field approach and landed safely,” he said. “There was very little damage to the plane. It rubbed fabric off one side of the landing gear.”
Von Gottsegen said he had left his cellphone in Lebanon and the airport office was not open.
After examining the plane and running the engine for several minutes, he flew back to Lebanon, although he was extremely shaken up.
“It was a miracle,” von Gottsegen said. “I really should be dead. It really was a miracle on the Willamette.”
Von Gottsegen has been a devout Christian for many years — and holds services at his barber shop every Friday night — and said the incident was “faith-inspiring.”
“I think God that I made it through it and no one was injured,” he said. “I’m still very emotional about it. I have taken a break for a few days. I give glory to God that I’m alive.”
Von Gottsegen opened his barber shop in Sweet Home six years ago. He came to the community after 14 years in Grants Pass. He is an Air Force veteran and has been a barber for more than 40 years.
A Polk County Fire District crew responded to the incident about 3:47 p.m. Firefighters were on-site about two and a half hours.
About 210 Pacific Power customers were without power, which was restored by 10 p.m.
