INTERMODAL PROJECT TIMELINE

Here's a timeline of the project thus far:

Summer 2017: Rep. Andy Olson, R-Albany, a member of the Legislature's special transportation committee, attends numerous meetings all around the state focusing on improving transportation programs. One of those meetings was in eastern Oregon, where Olson learns about a plan to develop an intermodal transload facility near Nyssa to move farm goods around the country.

Olson realizes such a facility could significantly reduce truck traffic and congestion on Interstate 5 and promotes the idea to Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker.

The state approves a $5.8 billion transportation plan that includes $25 million to fund the interload project in eastern Oregon and a similar project in the mid-valley. The state also calls for applications from mid-valley communities.

September 2017: Linn County Economic Development Group — an arm of the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp. — contracts with Greg Smith Consulting. The four-year contract is to include the project preapplication, project plan and actual construction. Payments to Greg Smith Consulting from October 2017 to June 2018 were $51,144 and from July 2018 to October 2018 totaled $96,500.

The state reimbursed the Linn County Economic Development Group $108,917. The last payment to the consulting group was in October 2018.

January 2018: The Linn Economic Development Group hires Gregory Smith & Company LLC to manage its efforts to secure $25 million funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and to construct an intermodal transload facility at the former Industrial Paper mill site at Millersburg. Smith’s resume includes constructing an industrial park in Fossil; building more than 1,000 acres of industrial land in Malheur County; developing cold storage facilities at the Port of Morrow; and managing commercial and residential development properties in 10 communities around Oregon.

Jan. 8, 2018: Five groups apply for consideration as the new intermodal site for the mid-valley.

They are:

• The Linn Economic Development Group, which proposed using the former International Paper property in Millersburg. The 190-acre property already has a 60,000 square foot warehouse and both railroad and interstate access. The mill closed in 2009.

• The city of Lebanon, which hired the Oregon Shipping Group to manage its application. Its plan is to develop 47 acres south of the Lowe’s Distribution Center along Highway 34 and near the Albany & Eastern Railroad.

• Brooks-Hopmere, also represented by the Oregon Shipping Group, plans to develop property currently owned by NORPAC and nearby property owned by Antique Powerland.

• Greenhill Multimodal-Eugene, which plans to develop 33 acres of a former rock quarry on Greenhill Road.

• Northwest Container Services, which already is already in business in the Portland area. Its plan is to start with 20 acres and expand to 60 acres.

Jan. 19, 2018: The Linn Economic Development Group’s proposal to build an intermodal transload facility in Millersburg clears its first hurdle during a meeting of the Oregon Transportation Commission, as the commission deems the application was deemed complete and the project qualified to be considered for funding. The commission askes for more details from other applicants including the city of Lebanon and Brooks-Hopmere.

The application from Northwest Container is eliminated, as was the one from Greenhill Multimodal.

Feb. 15, 2018: The Oregon Transportation Commission narrows the field of candidates for a $25 million intermodal site to Millersburg and Briooks-Hopmere. The finalists are now eligible to planning assistance from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Aug. 29, 2018: The Linn County Board of Commissioners approves a $400,000 grant to the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp. to be used as earnest money on the purchase of the former International Paper mill site. The proposed sale is valued at $10 million. Funds come from the Oregon Lottery, targeted for economic development.

Oct. 3, 2018: The Linn Economic Development Group submits its completed application for the intermodal project to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Reviewers have 45 days to complete their work. The local business plan projects the facility and ancillary businesses that will lease space at the site will create hundreds of new jobs in Linn County and generate from $1 million to $3 million per year that could be used for local economic development.

Feb. 21, 2019: Representatives from Linn County and those who support an interload facility at Brooks-Hopmere make presentations before the state Transportation Commission in Salem. The Millersburg site appears to be well-received because it is far enough south of Portland to reduce traffic congestion in the metro area, plus serve potential shippers from the southern part of the state. However, officials officials are concerned about whether the Union Pacific Railroad and potential shippers are committed to the project.

Local supporters are advised to gather data about those questions and provide that information to the commission in time for its June 20 meeting.

January to June 2019: Linn County Commissioners grant $50,000 per month to the Linn Economic Development Group as monthly options payments to International Paper.

June 20, 2019: The Oregon Transportation Commission is expected to make a final funding decision.