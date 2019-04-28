Mid-valley residents will begin receiving ballots Wednesday for the statewide May 21 special election.
Ballots are due at county clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. May 21.
Area voters will decide four tax levies to support school and fire districts, livability issues in Corvallis, plus elect dozens of board members.
Next week, the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times will highlight proposed tax levy issues and any contested board seats for fire and ambulance districts, schools and water conservation districts.
Proposed tax levies on the ballot include:
• Santiam Canyon Schools — Measure 22-178: Proposes a $17.9 million bond issue to enhance vocational and academic programs for junior-high and high-school students; make security upgrades in school buildings; construct a new junior and senior high school; add a new cafeteria at the elementary school; construct an office, library, classrooms and auxiliary gym; furnish and equipment the building projects.
Estimated cost per $1,000 in property valuation over 25 years is $2.45.
• Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District — Measure 24-439: 68 cents per $1,000. This would be a continuation of a current levy at the same tax rate. The levy would generate about $254,000 over four years. Funds would be used to upgrade equipment, improve buildings and subsidize staffing.
• Jefferson Rural Fire District — Measure 24-440: Proposed 5 years levy at 38 cents per $1,000 for operations to balance the loss of $275,000 when the city of Millersburg shifted its fire protection to the Albany Fire District. Levy funds would also be used to make structural improvements, acquire new fire and ambulance equipment and add part-time staff.
• City of Corvallis —Measure 2-123: 5 years; $1.07 to support livability and cultural issues. This levy would generate about $29.4 million over five years. Funds would be used for parks and recreation, the aquatic center, senior center, public library, Majestic Theatre and social services programs. (See related story beginning on page A1.)
• Country Estates Road District Measure 2-122: 52 cents per $1,000 to support an asphalt overlay program for roads. Estimated to generate about $14,000 over five years.
