Mid-Valley Live: Greaney's Gray Man is a series for summer reading

Greaney quickly establishes the Gray Man’s fearsome reputation as an unstoppable killer among those who fear the time they might cross paths with him. He seems to be able to move like a ghost to his enemies, both in battle and in his tradecraft, which is helped by his nondescript features and average height and weight.

When in warrior mode, Gentry is ferocious. He can dispatch targets as a sniper, in the midst of a firefight or in close quarters with hand-to-hand skills. His code name, Violator, is well earned.

His drive to see an operation through to the end is relentless and is rarely derailed.

Yet there are moments that show a different side of the Gray Man. He makes mistakes. He has doubts. He has a code of honor.

Gentry will only take on assignments that he sees as righteous. He won’t go after anyone who he considers an innocent or whose crimes don’t rise to the level of a death sentence.

He also gets injured. Constantly. This is never more evident than in “Relentless.” Gentry is in no shape to go into action in the first place as he is talked out of his hospital bed to head across the Atlantic and into harm’s way while battling a serious infection in an injured shoulder.