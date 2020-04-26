Mid-valley high school seniors celebrated through class of 2020 spirited yard signs

As mid-valley students mourn the possibility of no graduation procession, some local businesses have stepped up with a different take.
Swapping rolled-up certificates for colorful signs, Gillot Home Team realty, school districts and individual donors have been sponsoring an Albany business to make 2020 graduate flair, then dropping them off celebration-style in students’ front yards.
“We just have a lot of heart for our kids and the seniors,” said Lori Hill, Gillot director of operations. “We’re just a very tight-knit community.”
The Lebanon Gillot team has been doing business in the area for over 28 years and, Hill said, wanted to apply “relational real estate” to help in any way they could.
So, after linking up with Xtreme Grafx owners Arthur Meeker and Chrystal Hart-Meeker, the realty group paid the business to make over 300 signs for Lebanon High School grads. Now, they're just one of several donors chipping in for signs across the region.
Last week, volunteers led a car parade — horns honking and all — through Lebanon neighborhoods to distribute the signs. Hill said she drove over four hours to get the job done.
“It's just a great way to celebrate these kiddos who have worked so hard but aren’t getting a graduation,” she said.
Tracy Lengwin, mother of Corvallis High senior Maci Lengwin, said she surprised her daughter with the sign, and both were overcome with emotion.
“It was really great,” Lengwin said. “She was pretty touched and overwhelmed by it as well.”
Maci, her mother said, is “super social” and would always help plan events like dances and assemblies when school was in session.
“She’s knee-deep involved in everything, so for her it’s been really devastating,” Lengwin said. “Through these obviously unprecedented times,” getting the sign as a token of appreciation “was such a bright light in our month.”
Reilly Mincinski, a soon-to-be Corvallis High School graduate and daughter of a Gillot employee, helped drop off some signs last week. Mincinski, who will attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the fall to study nursing, said the signs are symbolic of her class still being able to get the job done.
“It feels pretty great,” she said. “It allows my community to see that I’m part of the class that got cut short but we’re still thriving.”
She didn’t actually get to see her own sign go up because she was helping get other people theirs.
“It was so much fun,” Mincinski said.
Meeker said plenty of parents had already considered ordering signs — he got calls from people trying to find small ways to make up for such a big milestone. After the Gillot team stepped in, though, he began making templates for signs with all the local high schools’ colors and mascots.
After Mid-Valley Media initially reported this project on April 15, Meeker added, business has been “amazing,” with over 2,800 signs made and counting.
“It is able to keep our employees working and able to social distance while they’re at work,” he said. “I’m also moving materials from our suppliers. It’s been a win-win situation for everybody.”
He’s also launched an online store for families who want additional signs and is in talks with more cities for signs and smaller communities for banners with graduating students’ pictures.
“People are just so excited about the project,” Meeker said.
For Robbin Davis, a Lebanon High School mom, getting a sign meant so much in what’s usually a somber month for her family.
Her senior Makenna Davis was born 10 days after 9/11. Her dad soon after went to fight in Iraq and was killed in action in April 2005.
Makenna’s sign was delivered days after the 15 anniversary of his death.
“I think these seniors really needed it,” Davis said. “It’s kind of like they were born in a rough time that we were going through in the United States. They’re going out (of high school) with it being rough and shut down.”
But, she said, this is just another hurdle for her daughter and peers to overcome.
“Her future’s so unsure,” she said. But, “She’ll make lemonade out of lemons and go on and keep trucking through.”
Signs are free to every high school senior, but extra signs can be purchased by visiting gowrapit.com. For more information, call 541-926-9727.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!