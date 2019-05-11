The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $282,706.89 to 63 organizations on May 3 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995.
Receiving grants were:
• Alsea Community Effort: $1,500: Materials and labor for raised rock wall planter at Alsea Community Library entrance.
• Central Linn Elementary School PTC: $7,000: Six-foot chain-link fence around school campus, including playground and sports fields.
• Eddyville Charter School: $640: Spiny dogfish sharks and dissecting tool set for science and body system studies.
• Kings Valley Charter School: $3,048: Cloud-based security cameras for school security and student safety.
• Albany Gleaners: $2,000: Food shares and meat from other sources for community food bank.
• Canyon Gleaners, Mill City: $2,000: Food shares and other food sources for community food bank.
• Coastal Range Food Bank Inc., Blodgett: $2,000: Fresh foods for rural community food bank.
• Marys River Gleaners: $2,000: Food shares and food resources for community food bank.
• RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties, Albany: $4,000: Durable medical equipment for seniors and persons with disabilities.
• Sharing Hands Inc., Brownsville: $2,000: Food shares for community food pantry.
• South Benton County Gleaners, Monroe: $2,000: Food shares and food resources for community food bank.
• St. Vincent de Paul-Lebanon, $2,000: Food shares and food inventory for emergency food pantry.
• Sweet Home/Lebanon Downtown Farmers Market, $2,000: Match SNAP benefits with bonus coupons to add more fresh fruits and vegetables to households.
• God Gear, Albany: $9,599: Equipment to safely treat bedbugs to maintain health and stability of transitional housing.
• Alsea Valley Gleaners, $3,935: Concrete forms, hydronic tubing and rebar for food distribution facility construction.
• Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, $2,026: Exercise equipment for middle school fitness project.
• Adair Rural Fire and Rescue: $10,250: Replace fire protective turnouts for volunteers.
• Idanha-Detroit RFPD: $4,200: Purchase and install extractor washing machine for cleaning turnouts.
• Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District: $2,000: Training equipment, including advanced life support manikin, CPR manikin and AED trainer.
