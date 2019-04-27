LEBANON — Only a handful of the 5,500 firefighters who battled the massive Camp Fire that devoured Paradise, California last November were physically injured.
Many, however, still bear the mental scars of what they experienced at the worst wildland fire in U.S. history.
On Friday, Jason Bolen, division chief and fire marshal for the Lebanon Fire District, talked about life on the fire line during the monthly forum of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bolen's presentation, “Paradise Lost,” told the story of local firefighter Strike Forces 16 and 17, which responded to a call for help from Cal Fire on Nov. 9, 2018, issued near Chico, California. Local crews responded to a Lebanon station by noon that day and arrived at the fire camp at about 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters from Lebanon, Albany, Corvallis, Philomath, Sweet Home and Tangent worked with others from 22 states and Australia. They all witnessed devastation unlike anything they'd ever seen.
“Basically, the only things we found in structures were the shells of washers, dryers, refrigerators and kitchen stoves,” Bolen said. “Everything else was basically cremated unless it was metal, and even then, aluminum car wheels melted into blobs.”
Bolen said fire teams were expected to take provisions and equipment to take care of themselves for three days, but Cal Fire assembled a large fire camp at the county fairground in just 48 hours. It included everything from sleeping tents to portable showers, medical units, kitchens, restrooms and laundry services. In addition to ample meals, he explained, firefighters need good laundry services to keep clothing and gear clean of potential carcinogenic materials.
Firefighters were on either 12- or 24-hour shifts.
Bolen’s strike team was assigned to a different site each day. The other local strike team spent every day searching through the rubble of homes and buildings devastated by the swiftly moving blaze.
Their jobs were especially difficult.
“We are doers and we try to make people’s lives better on their very worst days,” Bolen said. “We really couldn’t do that. There was nothing left and our guys were looking for recovery of bodies.”
The Lebanon Fire District and others now are providing firefighters with mental health and support programs in response to what they experienced, Bolen said, adding that about 100 firefighters are killed annually in the line of duty, but another 100 die of suicide.
Conditions were ripe for a massive fire, Bolen recalled. Ample spring rain fostered lots of grass, but then the sky dried up and there had not been measureable rainfall in 200 days. Plus, the weather had been extremely hot. Grasses and brush had dried out, and the area is known for high winds.
When a power line fell, it ignited a blaze that would quickly cover 240 square miles, consume 18,600 structures and cause the death of 85 civilians and injure five firefighters.
“The estimated loss is $16.5 billion and growing,” Bolen said.
While the mid-valley strike teams were on site, they were among more than 5,500 firefighters making up 101 total crews, 622 engines, 75 water tenders, 102 bulldozers, 24 helicopters and 12 airplanes. They were joined by more than 700 members of the National Guard.
Bolen said the goal was to create fire breaks and to keep flames out of the crown of trees to cut down on its movement, as well as spotting.
Firefighters also rescued horse, pigs, cattle and goats.
Bolen's strike team started each day with a 5 a.m. wake-up call, followed by breakfast and a briefing by 7 a.m. Their assigned fire might be 50 or 60 miles from camp and it might be 10 a.m. before they got to the site. It might also be 10 a.m. the next day before they got back to base camp.
Bolen had high praise for Cal Fire, both in terms of its organizational skills, as well as the food packages provided to each firefighter.
“Our sack lunches — which were breakfast, dinner and lunch — might make up 8,000 calories,” he said. “But we needed it. We might be making 40,000 steps each day and climbing up and down 50 stories of elevation.”
Bolen said the fire created its own weather conditions, with flames occasionally topping 100 feet. It burned so fast that it sometimes skipped vehicles or entire yards, but then devastated the next property.
Every resident was affected in some way, he said, and although they were appreciative of the fire teams' work, it became difficult to listen to and process their stories of personal sacrifice.
One example of how the community showed support was that burned-out chiropractic businesses set up temporary work sites at fire camp, providing massages and acupuncture. Children would hug the firefighters in restaurants and stores, and banners of support were everywhere.
“We worked the rural areas and it was eerie, because after the fire was gone, it was silent,” Bolen said. “There were no leaves in the trees, animals or birds to make noise.”
Bolen said emergency donation centers “popped up everywhere” because families needed everything, from socks, pants and shirts to sleeping bags and tents. (Because it was November, the nights were growing cold, often in the 30s.)
Bolen said it’s still unclear what is going to happen to Paradise, a once-lively community of 30,000 residents.
“They are amazing people,” he said. “I believe this community will come back stronger than ever. It shows what can happen when people come together for one cause.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.