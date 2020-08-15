Mid-valley braces for 100-degree weekend

With 100-degree triple-digit temperatures forecast for the mid-valley and much of western Oregon Saturday and Sunday, the Oregon Department of Forestry has moved the public fire danger level to extreme as of Friday morning.
The new fire danger level means campfires are no longer allowed on public lands. Smoking while traveling in forestlands is not allowed, except in vehicles or on improved roads, in boats or on water.
Fireworks are banned as is backyard burning.
Firefighting equipment is required while traveling in public lands except on state highways, county roads and driveways.
As of Friday afternoon, Oregon was experiencing three wildland fires including the 971-acre Mosier Creek fire east of Hood River in the Columbia Gorge; the 1,249-acre Ben Young fire in southern Oregon and the 3,391-acre Neals Hill fire in Harney County.
The Mosier Creek fire is only 10% contained, while the Ben Young and Neals Hill fires ae each more than 90% contained.
Nighttime lows are expected to be well above normal, in the high 60s, possible low 70s in more urban areas.
Monday should be a bit cooler with a high of 94 and then temperatures are expected to begin dropping to 90 on Tuesday and mid-80s the rest of the week.
There is no rain in sight.
Temperatures in southern Oregon may top out at more than 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A red flag warning was issued Friday encompassing an area from Portland to Cottage Grove.
Health officials urge people to stay out of the sun, especially during the afternoons which will be the hottest part of the day.
Officials also urge people to drink lots of water and stay away from alcohol. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!