Mid-valley farmers, ranchers, restaurateurs, brewers, beekeepers and more are invited to the Mid-Willamette Valley Culinary and Agritourism Studio, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, March 20-21, at Children’s Farm Home Historic Old School, located at 4455 Highway 20 east of Corvallis.
Hosted by the Albany Visitors Association and Visit Corvallis, the event connects agricultural producers, restaurateurs and others through workshops.
Topics include navigating counties' land-use policies; growing awareness of culinary and agritourism market trends, product development strategies and case studies; leveraging statewide and regional resources in tourism marketing and business development; and developing an Oregon “food trail."
Cost for both days is $15, or $10 per single day, lunch included. A separate evening farm, wine and spirits tour will be held following the first day’s workshop.
Registration is required. For information and registration, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/c42c52f9-fa6c-4471-a427-e42c60240e8d/summary.
