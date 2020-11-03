Mid-valley adds 30 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Linn County added 21 COVID-19 cases and Benton County nine, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Linn County has had 923 cases and 17 deaths, and Benton County has recorded 474 cases and six deaths.
The mid-valley cases announced on Tuesday were among 495 new confirmed or presumptive cases reported statewide, which brings Oregon's total to 46,460.
There have been 9.6 million cases nationwide and more than 237,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus also claimed nine more lives in the state, bringing Oregon's total deaths to 701.
Other new cases by county include: Baker, 8; Clackamas, 56; Clatsop, 8; Columbia, 4; Coos, 1; Deschutes, 12; Douglas, 10; Grant,4; Hood River, 1; Jackson, 70; Jefferson, 1; Josephine, 3; Klamath, 7; Lane, 26; Malheur, 16; Marion, 64; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 61; Polk, 13; Sherman, 2; Tillamook, 2; Umatilla, 16; Union, 8; Wallowa, 2; Wasco, 1; Washington, 57; and Yamhill, 11.
The latest Oregon deaths included an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29 in her residence; a 63-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who became symptomatic on Oct. 21 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 1 in her residence; a 47-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Oct. 30 in her residence; an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 29; a 75-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass; an 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence Portland Medical Center; and a 94-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died on Nov. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing rapidly in recent weeks.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 61,000 children tested positive for the virus last week.
Since the pandemic began, more than 853,000 children have been diagnosed with the virus, about 11% of all cases in the United States.
Some 121 children have died.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
