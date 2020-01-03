Skyler Bascom thought he was headed for a life as a college professor.
But God had other plans for the 2007 Sweet Home High School graduate: He's now the family life pastor at Community Chapel in Sweet Home as well as a counselor at the Lebanon School District’s new Ralston Academy.
One of Bascom's goals at the academy, which is much like Albany Options School or College Hill in Corvallis, is to match 50 at-risk young people with 50 role-model mentors.
“So far, we have matched 25 youth and 25 mentors,” he said.
On Jan. 10, guest speakers Donald Lewis of Regent College in Vancouver, Canada; mid-valley physical therapist Justin Meier and former University of Oregon decathlete Dakotah Keys, who is now an Oregon State Police patrolman, will offer insight into mentoring at “Mentored Up,” a three-hour program for men, at Community Chapel, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home.
“Mentoring can be scary, so this is basically an introduction,” Bascom said. “This doesn’t mean those who attend will automatically become mentors, but it will provide a lot of information.”
A $5 admission charge at the door will be donated to help make renovations to the home of Nick Rietz, a Sweet Home man who was injured in a motorcycle racing event. The event will also feature live music, refreshments and prizes, including a fishing trip and airplane ride.
Bascom has a degree in Bible and theology from Northwest Christian University in Eugene, and master’s degrees in divinity from Regent College in Vancouver and counseling from Oregon State University.
“I see this program as highlighting three keys for men: show up in the lives of children, their own and others; live out their lives as positive role models; and speak out in support of children,” he said.
Bascom understands that for many, the thought of becoming a mentor — free training is provided — can be “intimidating.”
“There is no obligation to sign up after this program,” he said. “This is designed to get mentoring on people’s radar.”
He has already begun a podcast program with at-risk youth in Lebanon. “Twice a month I am putting an at-risk youth together with a community leader for a one-hour Mentored podcast,” he said.
Those podcasts can be heard on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, or at https://mentoredpodcast.org/.
He said the results have been moving, such as the podcast that featured a Camp Attitude founder Ron Hegge meeting with a teen who had considered suicide. Hegge, who was paralyzed in a surfing accident years ago, shared why he cherishes life every day, despite its challenges.
Bascom moved to Sweet Home when he was in the fifth grade and attended Foster Elementary School. He was an at-risk youth from a broken home whose life was changed by caring teachers and coaches.
Bascom and has wife, Amanda, have three children: Selah, 9; Elovie, 5; and Sonny, 18 months; with another child due in May.
For more information, contact Bascom at 541-405-1511 or by email at skyler@chapel.cc.
