A memorial service for Steven Pasciak, 23, and Jacob Kelley, 22, who were killed last week in a plane crash near MacKenzie Bridge in Lane County, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mallard Creek Golf Course.
Both men worked at Mallard Creek’s club house, 31958 Bellinger Scale Road.
A message posted on Mallard Creek’s social media page reads: "With the deepest sadness, and hurting hearts, our Mallard Creek Family has lost two amazing young men. Jake Kelley and Steven Pasciak lost their lives in a plane crash on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Please join us at Mallard Creek on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. to celebrate their lives. They lived large, dreamed big and would want you to do the same!”
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Pasciak was the pilot of a rented Cessna 172 airplane that crashed about 7 p.m. Aug. 27, in a wooded area near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport, about 38 miles southwest of Sisters, near Highway 126.
The airplane was found in the trees along the eastern edge of the 2,600-foot-long grass runway with an elevation of 1,600 feet.
The sheriff’s report noted that when deputies arrived on the scene, the plane had partially burned. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the 1958 model plane is owned by Ron Stevens, whose address is in Cochise, Arizona, but is based at the Lebanon airport. The plane reportedly took off from Lebanon that Tuesday afternoon.
The accident was reported to the FAA, but the National Transportation Safety Board is heading up an investigation.
According to an obituary, Pasciak is a Pennsylvania native who moved to Oregon in 2018. He enjoyed snowboarding, flying airplanes, golfing and hiking. A prayer service was planned for Thursday evening in Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/steven-pasciak039s-memorial-service-amp-expenses.
No service information was available for Jacob Kelley.
