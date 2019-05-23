The Honorable James C. Egan, Chief Judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals, will be the keynote speaker during the Memorial Day service at the Linn County Memorial, scheduled Monday at Timber Linn Memorial Park.
The program begins at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.
Egan, a Linn County native, was a private practice attorney and then Linn County Circuit Court Judge. In 1978, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was commissioned in 1979. He served as a logistics officer for Corrections Battalion, Camp Pendleton, until 1982.
While in law school at the University of Oregon, Egan served in the Marine Corps Reserve. In 2008, he was deployed to the Middle East, where he served as Deputy Command Judge Advocate in Kuwait. He retired from the military in 2015.
Egan was elected to the Court of Appeals in 2012 and was named Chief Judge in 2018.
In addition to his legal work, he served on the Tangent Fire Board, Tangent City Planning Commission and the Linn County Planning Commission. From 2002 to 2005, he served on the Oregon State Bar Association’s House of Delegates and was president of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association in 2005 and 2006.
He and his wife Michelle have eight children, two of whom are attorneys.
Jim Willis, past president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association, Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa and Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker will welcome guests.
The Native American Veterans Color Guard will present and later retire colors during Post 10 Chaplain Floyd Bacon's benediction. Mel Yeager, the memorial association's vice president, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
The National Anthem will be performed by Krisarah Nygren, daughter of retired Army Captain Kevin Nygren. The invocation will be given by Pastor David Lesmeister of the Willamette Community Church.
Randy Martinak will present in Memoriam followed by Egan’s talk. Executive board member Dean Booth of the Veterans Memorial Association will lay wreaths.
The American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard will present a rifle salute and Post 10 bugler Glenn Hunter will play "Taps."
Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at American Legion Post 10 and VFW Post 584.
Other mid-valley ceremonies:
BROWNSVILLE: 9 a.m., Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery, 35707 Kirk Ave., hosted by American Legion Auxiliary 133 and Travis Moothart Memorial Post.
LEBANON: 10 a.m., Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service at the IOOF Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Road.
The memorial, hosted by the Lebanon American Legion Post 51, will have an honor guard to present and retrieve colors. David Dominy of Praise in 3D will provide music.
On Friday, Post 51 members, aided by volunteers from Pioneer Elementary School, local Scouts and the high school ROTC, will place flags and crosses on the graves of some 1,600 veterans.
CORVALLIS: Corvallis American Legion Post 11 Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m. Monday, Crystal Lake Cemetery, 1945 SE Crystal Lake Drive. For more information, call N. Jones, 541-760-3109.
CRAWFORDSVILLE CEMETERY: 10:30 a.m., Crawfordsville Union Cemetery, Highway 228 near Brush Creek Road. Hosted by American Legion Post 133.
