Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke in free mid-valley seminars offered this month and in February.

The first will be held Jan. 21 in conference rooms 3 and 4 at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A second is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Reimer Conference Room at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Both seminars run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Registration is required and space is limited. For more information, visit samhealth.org/BeHealthy or call 855-873-0647.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments