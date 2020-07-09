Medals of Honor for life-saving Harrisburg firefighters

HARRISBURG — Three Harrisburg firefighters were honored Tuesday evening with Medals of Honor, the highest award presented by the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, for their part in rescuing a 61-year-old man from a home that was on fire on Feb. 11, 2019.
Honored at a ceremony at the community’s new fire hall were Chief Bart Griffith, Capt. Matt McCarl and firefighter Aleshia DeLanoy.
Medals and certificates were presented by Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer, representing the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association. Barringer nominated the firefighters for the award.
The Medal of Honor is awarded to firefighters who have shown extreme courage in the line of duty; have gone above and beyond the call of duty; placed themselves in imminent danger to their life or lost their life; or have performed an act to save or protect a human life.
According to Barringer, firefighters responded to the call about 3 a.m. Engine 41 was the first unit on scene, with Capt. McCarl and firefighter Tyler Okerman on board.
Engine 42 followed closely behind with Chief Griffith and firefighter DeLanoy on board. Also responding were Lt. Mike Christianson and firefighters Kurt Lang and Brett Speedy of the Junction City Fire Department.
Griffith assessed the situation. Since it was early morning and there was a vehicle in the driveway, he assumed someone would likely be present in the home.
Griffith, DeLanoy and McCarl entered the residence, although there was heavy black smoke and fire venting through the windows and ceiling materials were beginning to collapse.
The three-person team extinguished fires as they searched the residence.
They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the 61-year-old resident, who was unconscious on the kitchen floor. The victim was unresponsive and had suffered extensive burns over 75% of his body, including his face and hands.
The man was carried on a backboard to the front porch, where firefighters provided him with oxygen and intravenous fluids until an ambulance from the Lane Fire Authority arrived.
According to Barringer, the victim underwent multiple surgeries and was in a medically induced coma for months. He lost his fingers and eyelids and underwent facial reconstruction. He is now back home and continuing his recovery.
The fire is believed to have started with a cigarette.
“We’re not sure if this has ever happened in Harrisburg,” Chief Griffith said. “It certainly hasn’t happened within the memory of our firefighters or board of directors.”
Griffith said that although he appreciates the honor for himself and his fellow firefighters, he believes the award should go to the entire firefighting team.
“I tell our folks we win as a team and we lose as a team, but we win more often,” Griffith said.
Barringer said the awards are “a reflection on all of you and the good you do for your community.”
The Harrisburg Fire District opened a new $6.4 million, 15,000-square-foot fire hall in August.
The district has 19 volunteers and covers an 86-square-mile area. The district responds to about 600 calls per year.
